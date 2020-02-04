The Iowa Democrats’ epic fail — as I write this 16 hours after the caucus doors closed, no official results have been reported, in a contest that consumed tens of millions of dollars and many hours of TV airtime — feels both unprecedented and yet weirdly inevitable. Already in this first and supposedly most important contest in the choosing of a Democrat to challenge President Trump in November, the New York Times had endorsed not one but two candidates, the major preelection poll was canceled because of one complaining Pete Buttigieg voter, and the electorate seemed paralyzed by fear of picking a candidate who’d become prey for America’s bully-in-chief. A night with tens of thousands of voters and no results seems fitting.