A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect May 21, bringing to an at least temporary end to 11 days of violence. Israeli airstrikes since May 10 killed more than 230 people in Gaza, per the Gaza health ministry. The over 4,000 rockets fired by Hamas into Israel killed 12 people.

With renewed attention to the deaths and suffering of Palestinians in the region, some have observed a human rights reckoning they connect to the ongoing movement for racial justice that gained momentum following the May 2020 police murder of George Floyd. This reckoning, others have emphasized, must commit also to fighting anti-Semitism. Cartoonist Darrin Bell of King Features Syndicate sees recent public opinion toward Palestinians as a major shift.

