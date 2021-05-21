We’ve reached another pandemic milestone here in Philadelphia: Boos will no longer be muffled.

As of Friday, Citizens Bank Park is no longer requiring fully vaccinated fans to wear masks in the stands, another step towards normalcy as COVID-19 numbers continue to plummet across the city.

“We now know that COVID-19 is rarely transmitted outside,” acting health commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said earlier this week. “You can go to a ballgame without a mask and remember, this is for people who are fully vaccinated.”

Citizens Bank Park can also increase its capacity to 21,500 fans Friday, just in time for a 3-game series against the Boston Red Sox with Aaron Nola on the mound. All capacity limits will be eliminated at the stadium on June 11, meaning the stands could be packed for the team’s two-game series against the New York Yankees beginning on June 12.

And pre-gamers rejoice: Tailgaiting will once again be permitting in the parking lots surrounding the ballpark beginning on June 12. So dust off your corn hole sets and and make sure to pack your dixie cups and ping pong balls.

Single-game tickets are on sale now through June 10. Tickets for home games starting June 12 will go on sale May 25, according to the team.

Unfortunately, vaccinated fans will still have to mask up at the Wells Fargo Center for the Sixers’ playoff run, but the arena will be able to host about 10,000 people for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Progress, for sure. Now about that Phillies offense...

