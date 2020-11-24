In a swift kick heard ‘round the country Saturday, U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann in Pennsylvania’s Middle District booted Donald Trump’s legal challenge to the Pennsylvania presidential vote count. Even Pennsylvania’s Republican Senator Pat Toomey threw in the towel and congratulated President-elect Biden on his victory.
If only Philadelphia fans had seen the same decisive play out of their Philadelphia Eagles against the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon in a sack-filled 22-17 loss that the Inquirer’s Mike Sielski understatedly called “unsightly.” How the Birds are still in first place with a losing record is something I’m not sure even Judge Brann could adequately explain.
