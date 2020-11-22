Really. How hard is it to wear a bleeping face mask when you’re out in public where there are other people nearby? Our fascist government requires you to buckle your seat belt in your car, take life preservers on your boat, and put out your cigarette before entering public buildings. Those rules are permanent. How hard is it to help the country make it through this coronavirus by wearing a mask? You know what to do. Just do it.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Giving Thanksgiving thanks
- Post-election White House jobs for Donald Trump
- Bipartisan COVID is breaking out all over
