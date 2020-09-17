Excellent news from Philadelphia on the same day Donald Trump came to tell voters at the city’s Constitution Center that a lot of people don’t like masks. Philadelphia had only 84 new coronavirus cases, a steep downward trend getting us to a number not seen since mid-March. And guess what? Grumpy, peevish, ornery Philadelphians wear masks more often than do the grumpy, peevish, ornery citizens of other U.S. cities. It has paid off even if we aren’t the most, umm, adept at wearing them.
