In his typically subtle use of the English language, Donald Trump used his third grade vocabulary to describe Mike Pence’s potential replacement as Vice President of the United States. Our president opined, “I thought she was the meanest, most horrible, most disrespectful of anybody in the U.S. Senate.” This is saying something given the world’s greatest deliberative body features Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, and Rand Paul (plus Amy Klobuchar didn’t get 5-star Yelp ratings from her staff). I’m guessing the President watched Harris almost derail Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court and didn’t want to tangle with her in the open court of public opinion.