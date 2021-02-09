Slow and steady wins the race, unless, of course, you’re racing against the clock. Pennsylvania is ranked as one of the worst states in the nation for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, with supply of the vaccine among our top issues statewide.
Department of Health Senior Advisor Lindsey Mauldin has addressed distribution issues, saying: “The second dose of vaccine is essential and we are ensuring that for anyone that gets a first dose today, there will be a second dose delivered to that provider in time for your second appointment.”
As of late last week, the health department reported Pennsylvania has received 2.1 million doses of vaccine and administered just 1.1 million. “Jumping the line” also has been a problem throughout the state.
Under a proposed bill introduced by Rep. Tim O’Neal, the National Guard would establish and operate COVID-19 vaccination sites in each county. Other states have been successful turning to the National Guard for help.
The Wolf administration has stated that while it’s “looking at how we can update and improve the vaccine distribution across the commonwealth...there are key problems as House Bill 326 is written,” taking issue with its stipulation that the National Guard establish 67 vaccine distribution sites statewide, which would “interfere with the Governor’s authority to command the Guard” and raise questions of which other sites would have to lose vaccine doses in order to supply these new distribution points.
The frustration is mounting. Getting that first shot is a major step in living a normal life again. Leadership now is a lot like the vaccine itself: desperately needed, yet nowhere to be found.
