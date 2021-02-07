Andy Reid is coaching the Kansas City Chiefs in their second straight Super Bowl on Sunday, while the Eagles fired the only head coach to ever bring the Lombardi Trophy home to Philadelphia, and are on their third coach in eight years.
Obviously the Eagles shouldn’t have fired the future Hall of Famer, right?
Not so fast. It’s easy to forget that even at the time, Reid publicly conceded it was best for he and the Eagles to go their separate ways. And as Eagles reporter Jeff McLane pointed out, Reid was privately relishing the opportunity for a fresh start with his own hand-picked general manager.
Reid’s track record is obvious to even the angriest haters in Philadelphia (cough Angelo Cataldi cough). He’s already won one Super Bowl and is going up for another (only seven NFL coaches have won the Super Bowl back-to-back), and during his 22 years as a head coach he’s had just two seasons where he led a team to a sub-.500 record.
Would the Eagles have been better off never parting ways with Reid? Who knows. But it’s clear Birds fans as a whole underestimated his ability to adapt and win as a coach, and would relish the opportunity to have Reid help guide and mold young quarterback Jalen Hurts (assuming Carson Wentz is wearing midnight green next season).
I don’t really have much of a rooting interest in this Super Bowl, other than wanting to see Tom Brady lose . But I do miss drawing Reid, so as long as he keeps winning in Kansas City he’ll be an occasional guest on my drawing pad.
Here are some cartoons I drew of Reid over the years, include two I drew last year when Big Red finally won his first Super Bowl.
