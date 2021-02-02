Police ultimately deployed tear gas three times: on May 31 in residential areas of Kensington and West Philadelphia, and on June 1 on I-676 in Center City, where protesters were trapped in a ravine. There have to be layers and layers of de-escalation — steps and actions taken by law enforcement — before you reach that point. The report states this use of force, however, could have been avoided had the City taken the proper steps in protecting the entrance ramp to the highway. The Police Department was aware that the “taking of the highway” is a common protest tactic.