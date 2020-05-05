Knowing how reality-based Philadelphia’s City Hall denizens usually are on fiscal matters, I’m sure they’ll be able to face up to the coming fiscal catastrophe, put aside their petty differences, coldly assess the plunge in tax revenue and then take the opportunity to streamline the city budget in a way that positions us for recovery and fairly distributes the burdens remembering that we’re all in this together...except certain key constituents, of course.
Actually, I feel sorry for everyone who will be grappling with this. We’re in for a world of financial pain, but harking back to the early 1990s when Ed Rendell rallied the troops at the edge of bankruptcy, if everyone gives some, we’ll get through it. Eventually. Good luck.
