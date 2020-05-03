A week ago, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that on May 8, state regions with few coronavirus cases could begin opening, with other openings staggered as businesses present plans for safely restarting. Some construction sites are set to reopen May 1. He’s catching up with other governors in states like Georgia who are already loosening lockdown orders. In typical Pennsylvania fashion, the original exemptions from business closedowns were sometimes mysterious and inequitable, leaving restaurants and even liquor stores able to offer takeout where bookstores or garden shops could not. Broader opening of construction will be a welcome signal that the economy on which we depend can turn towards normal.