When I think of a “critical infrastructure” that would undermine the nation’s security during a national emergency like, say, a coronavirus pandemic, I might think of ventilators or testing kits or vaccine research. Or, if I were president, meat processing. When I get a cold, I definitely want a big supply of pork chops on hand to ease my chills. Using the Defense Production Act, the president came to the rescue to ensure meat processing facilities can remain open even though thousands of its workers have come down with the virus. Perhaps if we had had the testing kits and ventilators earlier, we could have stemmed the disease before it got to the people who manage our meat.