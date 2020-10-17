A limited number of Eagles fans will finally be allowed into Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to watch the Birds take on the Baltimore Ravens, yet another small step up the lengthy path towards normalcy.
So far, outside of a couple Kansas City Chiefs fans, there haven’t been many COVID-19 cases or outbreaks linked to fans returning to stadiums to watch NFL games elsewhere. But the low risk of catching the coronavirus might not be worth the upside of hoping a disappointing Eagles team can turn their season around.
I’ll admit, I was somewhat surprised to see so many tickets for sale at Ticketmaster on Friday afternoon, some in the upper deck going for as little as $125 a pop (though you have to buy them as part of a group of six, due to safety protocols at the stadium). There were 54 tickets available in section 205 alone, which will probably be a good vantage point to watch Lamar Jackson shred the Eagles porous defense.
Maybe the number of tickets for sale is a good thing, a sign that local residents know new cases continue to rise and don’t want to inadvertently contract the virus and transmit it to a loved one. On the other hand, it seems like an easy choice to save your money and watch this disappointing Birds team from home (especially when just about everyone, including all of our Eagles beat writers, are predicting they’ll lose).
At this point, the odds the Eagles will suddenly becoming good requires the same wishful thinking that thrust us into this prolonged pandemic in the first place. Plus, booing isn’t quite the same when you’re wearing a mask.
