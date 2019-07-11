The first woman to be elected in a city-wide race wasn’t from a white-gloved feminist group like Women’s Way. Marge Tartaglione, who died this week at 86 years old, was what the Democratic City Committee chair Bob Brady called “a warrior... she was a major fighter." You had to be to make it into what was then a men’s club. Then columnist Steve Lopez gave us a glimpse of life in CIty Hall circa 1988 in his hilarious column on the Boom-Boom sisters at a government meeting in Atlanta. I miss you, Marge Tartaglione, Joan Krajewski, and Ann Land.