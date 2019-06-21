Here’s an example: In Oakland they have managed to cut homicides by half using something known as Ceasefire, or the Group Violence Reduction Strategy. The strategy involves creating a partnership between police, community members, and service providers that directly engages with the most violent individuals and groups in a city, offering them a choice along with a very simple message: “We are here to help you, but if you continue to shoot, we are here to stop you.” Then they follow up on those promises. If people are willing to put the guns down, there is an intensive effort to help those people — to get them the treatment and support that they need. But if they continue to persist with violence, there is an effort to hold them accountable and make sure they don’t hurt anyone else in the community.