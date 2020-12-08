As of yesterday, Philadelphia has had 463 murders, 40% more this year than last. And we can’t blame it on the pandemic. The numbers have gone up every year since 2016, the first year of the Kenney administration. We also can’t blame it only on Pennsylvania’s reprehensible gun laws, even though changing them would certainly help. In 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, over 200 fewer Philadelphians were murdered as of December 8th of those years. Black Philadelphians, the predominant victims of this plague as well as of police shootings, tell pollsters they want better policing. They and the rest of the city deserve safe streets. The people in charge need to deliver.