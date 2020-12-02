OK, the ransomware attack on the Baltimore County public schools the day before Thanksgiving was low, and my sympathies go out to that district and all the families affected. But—maybe just because it’s here in Philadelphia—this summer’s cyber attack on Philabundance seemed so outrageous, it felt like the criminals were literally taking food out the mouths of needy children. Insurance may cover some of the nearly million dollars that were stolen but so will donations to this organization that has a solid 3 out of 4 stars (or 84 out of 100) rating on Charity Navigator. Check out Philabundance online, or any of Philadelphia’s other fine groups trying to address food insecurity in this tough year.