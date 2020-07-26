OK, it’s a crisis. There’s a pandemic plus protests, another homeless encampment, economic meltdown, and eruptions of gun violence. Still, couldn’t the city just pick up the trash? Nearly 10% of our sanitation workers are out with COVID or quarantined, there’s a flood, and trash tonnage has spiked even before the usual summer surge. And if pickups are delayed, couldn’t someone in City Hall manage to tell us the right days our street’s trash will be picked up, rally the citizenry, share plans for improvement and thank us taxpayers for our patience? As our editorial headline said: “Mayor Kenney, pick up the damn trash!”