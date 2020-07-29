An early review in Education Week of remote learning during the initial weeks of coronavirus school closures showed big inequalities in technology access, attendance, and ability to distribute homework between rich and poor districts. By the end of the school year, more researchers found that poor students fell well behind their more affluent peers, with Black and Latino students especially likely to fall behind.
Philadelphia’s school district announced yesterday it plans to go online-only through its first marking period, which ends mid-November. Meanwhile, Congress is considering a third stimulus bill with money for education. If we truly believe in equality, let us start now by providing the poorest kids in America the tools they need for an equal education.
