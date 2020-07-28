It was a pleasure last week to see a young Congresswoman cooly, calmly, and devastatingly take control of a sexist insult delivered in public by an older Congressman—and make sure he was the one who paid the price. Conservatives should be proud of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She avoided costly lawsuits, did not call the gender police, nor pour out complaints to the New York Times. She simply stood on the floor of the House and told the world what had happened: “...in front of the Capitol, and in front of reporters, Representative Yoho called me, and I quote, a f——g bitch. These are the words Representative Yoho levied against a congresswoman.” Enough said.