From Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey’s March 16, 2016, statement on why he would not consider President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee nearly eight months before the 2016 election: “With the U.S. Supreme Court’s balance at stake, and with the presidential election fewer than eight months away, it is wise to give the American people a more direct voice in the selection and confirmation of the next justice.” Surely our Senator wouldn’t want to appear as blatantly hypocritical as Senate leader Mitch McConnell, who is now trying to push through a new Supreme Court justice a mere six weeks before this year’s election.