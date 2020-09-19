Not 24 hours after the announcement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, the fight is on for how to replace her. It would be nice to pause for a moment and remember what a remarkable woman, mother, wife and jurist she was. Even Donald Trump’s first reaction was generous: “Whether you agree or not ... she led an amazing life,” he said. And later, in a prepared statement, Trump referred to her as a “titan of the law.”
May those who are in power now respect her legacy by letting the American people decide on November 3rd who should be choosing her replacement.
