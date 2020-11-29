Thanksgiving Day at our table usually includes various children, in-laws, siblings, friends, and several ringers who are inevitably stranded in Philly. At first COVID seemed like a great excuse to avoid the cooking, furniture re-arrangements, and sink full of greasy dishes, pots, and pans. But the reality of having only two at the table soon seemed pathetic. I totally get why people decided to chow down in person. I only hope that the aftermath doesn’t swamp our hospitals and the heroic frontline workers who have to clean up more than dirty dishes from our big holiday gatherings.
