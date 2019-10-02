Even from afar, I could hear the sounds of smashing political china as our bull-headed President crashed through one norm of civic decency and common sense after another, tweeting along the way. I’m not looking forward to weeks of testimony that will take up time the country could be using to tackle our other problems. But it’s clear that until Mr/s. Whistleblower’s allegations are investigated and found to be false (as the President claims), or found to be true (as many suspect), nothing else will get done in Washington. In the meantime, the President rants and his dwindling team of loyalists continue to caddie for him.