Yes, Donald Trump emits racist, sexist, idiotic Twitter tirades every minute and a half. While liberals spend the following three news cycles reacting to his every blurt (see second cartoon below), our President is spending his time closing our borders, killing environmental regulations, appointing judges to the Federal Judiciary and bragging about “his” economy. If Nancy Pelosi can’t impeach him, there better be a presidential candidate who can beat him in 2020.