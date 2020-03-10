Every time I stopped to buy another package of “lemonades” Girl Scout cookies this year, I looked at a persistent young woman braving the cold to meet their sales goals and thought: “It could be her. She could be the first female president of the United States!”
It seems like it will take that long before America finally warms up to the idea of a woman in the White House. In the meantime, we’re happy electing perfect presidents like Donald “You’re fired” Trump, Barack “Did I say ‘red line’ in Syria?” Obama, George “We’ll fix things in Iraq” Bush, and Bill “Send in the intern” Clinton. Of course if we believe in equality, we have to believe that women can screw things up as well as men. Let’s give one a chance.
