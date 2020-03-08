One of my regular critics accuses me of having Trump derangement syndrome which he makes sound worse than the coronavirus. Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer made me look semi-sane this week when he shot off his mouth threatening Supreme Court justices Brett Kavanaugh and Michael Gorsuch with a whirlwind of hurt for what Schumer assumes will be their votes to limit abortion rights.
Having done multiple cartoons about the deleterious Trumpification of our courts, I get where he’s coming from. Deranged outbursts on the steps of the court, however, won’t help elect a new president who will appoint judges who might respect a woman’s right to control her own body.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Good Ol’ Joe’s Super Tuesday transformation
- Philly’s mayor manages a health emergency
- We’re all in the coronavirus together
- For more editorial cartoons, visit inquirer.com/opinion/cartoons/.