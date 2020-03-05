Stewing on the Super Tuesday election results that gave Joe Biden a super boost from his dismal early delegates showing, I picked up yesterday morning’s Philadelphia Daily News from my doorstep. Joe Berkery’s funny (as usual) headline about the voting immediately inspired this image. Thanks, Joe!
News headline writing is something of a lost art. The ones you see online are usually crafted to make sure they have the right stuff to get picked up on search engines. Search engines apparently don’t have a sense of humor. The Daily News is worth a read just to savor Joe’s handiwork. And, don’t miss his weekend “Awesomeness Meter”. It’s awesome.
