“I’m afraid OTHER voters wouldn’t vote for a woman candidate.” The fear factor is real as various surveys have shown. Let’s take a breath and remember that we’ve had all sorts of fears about candidates’ race or religion that now seem rather quaint. At one point not long ago, no one thought a bloviating, self-aggrandizing real estate mogul turned TV star was electable. So far, we’ve survived, barely. Perhaps, given the chance, a woman ( the RIGHT woman, of course) might calm us all down.