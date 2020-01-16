Of all the silly topics to be talking about, Elizabeth Warren’s phantom handshake with Bernie Sanders at Tuesday night’s Democratic has to be among the silliest... thus perfect for a cartoon. The obvious beneficiary of such tiffs is our 51st President who must be enjoying a break from assassination, Iran and tariff negotiations. He can grab “pussy” (his felicitous expression, not mine) and gets elected president. A woman can neglect to grab a competitor’s hand and she’s suddenly unelectable.