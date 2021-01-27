Washington, who became emotional, added, “You know, my mom told me as a kid that there’s strength in numbers. That’s still true. We all have the power to create change and we can do it together. You know how I like to use the word family, and that in my opinion is what we all are, children of God. So do me a favor if you have young children, give them a hug and tell them that it’s going to be all right. Because deep in my heart, I do believe we shall overcome.”