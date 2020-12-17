First, an America First policy will never be enough to make China reconsider its mercantilist trade policies, such as stealing intellectual property, illegal subsidies, and forced “technology transfers” from American companies. “The most effective way to meet that challenge is to build a united front of U.S. allies and partners to confront China’s abusive behaviors,” Biden wrote in the March issue of Foreign Affairs. Unlike Trump, Biden will work to renew alliances with America’s democratic partners in Europe and Asia, from day one.