So years later, when a friend asked if I wanted to go hiking with her and her dad, I have no idea why I said yes. And I would never have predicted that it would become a near two-decade tradition with her and another friend who would later join us. Our annual all-girl hikes have seen us through work and home drama, through the loss of loved ones, and for one of us, the arrival of twin grandchildren that sent us speeding back home before our hike even began so she wouldn’t miss their births. (She didn’t.)