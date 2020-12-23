Also, I know this isn’t the kind of thing you usually have in your sack but since Christmas wishes are free, I’ll ask anyway. Can you end the pandemic? Our school kids need for this to be over already so they can get back to their classrooms. Virtual learning is a struggle. It’s especially hard on the younger ones to be online for hours every day. Many have been doing so since March when local schools closed because of COVID-19. Youngsters are missing out on valuable face-to-face time with their teachers and on the socialization that comes with being with their classmates. You know, the kind of thing that you and all of the elves take for granted. In addition, we really need an end to all of this gun violence and bloodshed. Since 2015, there have been more than 8,500 shootings in Philadelphia alone. That’s ridiculous. Will you please drop some holiday magic on this city? Nothing Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, District Attorney Larry Krasner or Mayor Jim Kenney does to stop this mayhem works. Philly’s homicide rate at last count was 481 and growing. We need some changes.