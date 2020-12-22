Yet I believe there’s still hope. Even though our societal divisions have ripped the American fabric so badly that in many ways, we are hanging by a thread. Even though our political schisms have led us to view neighbors, co-workers, and even family members as enemies, there is hope. Even in the midst of the political, racial, and medical chaos we’ve experienced in 2020, there is hope. Now, we must reach for that hope, because if we don’t, we could very well fall apart.