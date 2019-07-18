Yes, yes, we’ve had major heat waves before, and weather isn’t climate — but you know what is climate? The average global monthly temperature, and Planet Earth just posted its hottest recorded June ever. With July traditionally the warmest stretch of the year, most climatologists say we’re right now experiencing the hottest month in human history — even if here in sizzling Philly you don’t need a climatologist to know which way the heat rises. This is happening, by the way, as a major ice sheet in Antarctica is about to break off and speed up rising sea levels, and as scientists confirm what everyone suspected, that there’s a direct link between climate change and deadly California wildfires.