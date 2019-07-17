Not much is left of what once was Tropical Storm Barry, but its remains are about to become a major player in the Philadelphia region — possibly setting off downpours and certainly adding steam to the first serious heat wave of the season by swelling the air with water vapor.
The National Weather Service has posted an “excessive heat warning” through Sunday, with the year’s highest daytime temperatures and a sequence of hazardously sultry nights expected.
The declaration sets off a variety of actions by the city, including the opening of cooling centers and activation of the Heatline, operated by the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging. (The number is 215-765-9040.)
Juiced in part by Barry’s remnants, the air will be engorged with water vapor Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, forecasters said. That will help drive heat indexes to 100 or higher — even though Barry-related episodic downpours might keep temperatures from reaching 90 on Thursday — creating what the weather service calls that “gross, sticky feeling.”
Barry’s leftovers could set off heavy rains and “maybe some flash flooding,” said Patrick O’Hara, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Mount Holly. Isolated rainfall amounts of up to 4 inches are possible, the weather service said in its late-day briefing Tuesday.
Then, as Barry’s remnants ooze away, the atmosphere will turn up the burners, as temperatures make a run at 100 on Saturday in Philadelphia for the first time since 2012, with heat indexes as high as 110. Any Barry-related rains would help make the atmosphere more oppressive by supplying more water for evaporation, O’Hara said.
“It’s going to get hot; actually, dangerously hot,” said Barry Rossio, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.
The government sees a high risk of hazardous heat along the East Coast from Jacksonville, Fla., to New York City; in a broad area of the Midwest, from Lincoln, Neb., to Chicago; and along the Mississippi Valley as far south as the Arkansas-Louisiana border.
High pressure, or heavier air, in the upper atmosphere will impede the progress of any refreshing fronts, says the government’s Weather Prediction Center. Meanwhile, steamy subtropical air will continue to be lured northward.
Perhaps the most insidious and dangerous aspect of all that air moisture is its effect on nighttime temperatures. Water vapor keeps daytime heat from radiating into space.
Without overnight cooling, houses without air-conditioning are primed for rapid heating after the sun comes up.
Various studies, including The Inquirer’s, have documented an increase in nighttime temperatures in recent years, especially in cities.
In Philadelphia, summertime average minimum temperatures in the 21st century, 68.3 degrees, have been 2.6 degrees higher than those in the 20th century. The average daytime high for this century, 85.6, is 2.1 degrees higher.
The imbalance likely is related to worldwide warming — theoretically, a warmer atmosphere can hold more water vapor — and urbanization. Buildings and paved surfaces absorb solar energy by day and are reluctant to release it at night.
Plus, winds tend to die down once the sun retires for the day. Said O’Hara, “The air doesn’t blow around very much.”
Fortunately, not a single heat-related death has been reported in Philadelphia in what has been a generally benign summer in terms of temperature.
Unfortunately, that could change during the next several days.