But it’s unclear why we need another year of study to prepare for a ban, when other plastic bag programs have already established a path to success. Rather, Senator Corman’s actions are consistent with continuing efforts to protect the plastic bag industry. In 2015, then-State Representative Mike Hanna — who, like Corman, represents a district that contains a plant operated by Novolex, a major plastic bag manufacturer — introduced legislation to block plastic bag bans that was defeated in the House. Similar legislation passed the House and Senate in 2017, but was vetoed by Governor Wolf, who at the time said it was “…not consistent with the rights vested by the Environmental Rights Amendment of the Pennsylvania Constitution.” It is disappointing that the Governor would now approve language he had previously declared unconstitutional.