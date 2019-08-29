Supporters of supervised injection sites ignore the anarchy their proposal would unleash. Even setting aside the use of illegal drugs within the consumption sites, no one has explained how drug laws would be enforced (or not enforced) in the areas surrounding the consumption sites. Will police be instructed to look the other way? Will they be forced to play an endless game of whack-a-mole, arresting the dealers who will prey upon those traveling to and from the consumption sites? Will anyone be able to protect the sites’ neighbors from the theft and vandalism that inevitably accompanies the explosion of illegal drug use in a certain area? Those are precisely the problems that Congress consciously sought to prevent.