The researchers found that people who were exposed to messaging that explained drug use and addiction as having many reasons were more likely to be motivated to seek treatment. “People who received the message that addiction is due to a lot of different reasons and that it was actually something that they could change, were more likely to see addiction as seeing addiction as being changeable.” This group was more likely to say that they would pursue counseling or cognitive behavioral therapy when compared with the people who received the “addiction is a disease” message. Both groups were as likely to be willing to pursue medication.