Much of our policy from the federal to the local level is oriented around preserving single-family housing. But if homeownership is the primary vehicle for wealth creation, and there are dramatic differences in homeownership rates between white people and people of color, between old and young, economic disparities between past and future America are inevitable. Regardless of the outcome of the upcoming presidential election, we will have to include housing in a broader set of policies to address the country’s deep inequality. But we must do so without prizing homeownership and the single-family home. That kind of policy hasn’t worked for too many Americans for too long and there’s no reason to think this time will be different.