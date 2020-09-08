Our mission includes building new affordable housing as well as making critical home repairs to Philadelphia’s aging housing stock. Through the Habitat for Humanity Home Repair Program, we work alongside Philadelphia homeowners with a focus on critical needs – such as heating, kitchen, and bathroom repairs and accessibility modifications – that improve quality of life. We also work to keep homes warm, safe, and dry, and provide a stable environment for families with children while also allowing elderly homeowners to “age in place.” To date, Habitat has completed nearly 600 home repairs, often in homes of families with school-aged children.