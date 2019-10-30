Similarly, Trump's bold decision to go forward with the Baghdadi operation does not absolve him of criticism for his Syria policy. The fact is, taking out the Islamic State leader would not have been possible without the U.S. boots on the ground that Trump has announced he is withdrawing, or without the help of the Kurdish allies whom Trump is abandoning. It was the Kurds who cultivated the source inside Baghdadi's inner circle who gave us actionable intelligence about his location. So, the Kurds not only took 11,000 casualties in the fight to drive the Islamic State from its physical caliphate, but they also gave us the critical lead that led us to Baghdadi's doorstep. It's fair to ask whether the same operation would have been possible six months from now thanks to Trump's drawdown and betrayal of the Kurds.