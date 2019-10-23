The data the campaigns reported to the FEC last week, though, show that Biden raised much less money last quarter than in the previous one, when he announced his candidacy — even though he was a candidate for the entirety of the third quarter and just part of the second quarter. The new data includes only donations from contributors who gave more than $200 in total, making for an incomplete picture of campaign fund-raising, especially as candidates like Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont rely heavily on small donations that don’t have to be detailed to the FEC.