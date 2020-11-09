And yet, as arguments rage about whether the sky is blue, there is only one thing we as Americans all accept: the answers on Jeopardy!. Once Alex says, “Ooh, we would have accepted The Hawley-Smoot Tariff,” well then that’s final, the answer is “The Hawley-Smoot Tariff.” You may claim that Hillary Clinton is running a prostitution ring through a pizza shop, sure, but if you try to argue that the answer on Final Jeopardy! wasn’t really “The Hawley-Smoot Tariff,” I suspect they kick you out of QAnon for being out of touch with reality.