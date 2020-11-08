During scary times—like a suddenly sick relative—it can feel like the world has turned upside down. I don’t mean to conflate my relationship with or concern for my older sister with my feelings about a gameshow host, but to be fair, I’ve known them both for the same amount of time: Trebek has been on TV every night of my life. Whether or not I tuned in, I, and everyone else, always knew where to find him. He was always there, a constant, someone you could count on good days and bad.