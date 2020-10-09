While my two beautiful little girls are unique, my story of struggling with fertility is not. Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), including IVF treatment, has enabled thousands of Americans to become parents in red and blue states alike. So I’m going to spend every moment I can from now until the final vote trying to ensure my fellow Senators—especially those on the other side of the aisle who cooed and cuddled Maile when she first visited the Capitol—fully consider the very real impact their vote on nominee could have on those Americans hoping to one day have daughters or sons of their own. With every ounce of love I have for my daughters, I’m going to urge my colleagues to fully consider the message their support of an ideologue who appears to believe my girls shouldn’t even exist sends not only to me, but to parents-to-be around this country struggling with infertility and whose dreams may only be achieved through IVF or other similar technologies.