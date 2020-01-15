Anyone who has been in a Philadelphia public school built in the early 1900s knows that even without asbestos, many of our schools are unwelcoming. From dreary basements to mice infestations, our schools often feel uninhabitable. In the summer, the lack of air-conditioning means sweat-drenched teachers and exhausted students. In the winter, if the boiler is turned on too late, the whole school is an icebox until 1 p.m.