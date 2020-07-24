Imagine: Your child has aged out of pediatric health care. The past few days, her behavior has become unpredictable. You are not sure what is wrong. You take her to the doctor. The lights are harsh, and it is loud. The care team addresses her, but she does not respond as expected. When they try to examine her without warning, she lashes out. You leave, and the bus ride home is another challenge, with overwhelming sights and sounds. The next day, her appendix bursts. Your daughter has autism. In settings designed for medical care, nothing is designed for her.